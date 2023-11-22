Chancellor pledges up to £7m to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Up to £7 million will be committed to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The Chancellor said the funding will be given to organisations, like the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) charity, over three years to combat a rise in antisemitic incidents in education settings.

It comes after two Jewish schools in north London were vandalised with red paint last month following Hamas’s attack on Israel and the subsequent military retaliation.

During the autumn statement, Mr Hunt expressed his “horror” at the attack on Israeli citizens in October and the subsequent loss of life on both sides.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said: “I am deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism in our country, so I am announcing up to £7 million over the next three years for organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities.

“I will also repeat the £3 million uplift to the Community Security Trust (CST).

“When it comes to antisemitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back.”

The CST, a charity aiming to protect British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, has recorded hundreds of incidents since the attacks on Israel at the start of October.

Meanwhile, the Union of Jewish Students has received many calls to a helpline set up for students to report concerns and antisemitic incidents.

Karen Pollock, HET chief executive, said: “We have seen a shocking rise of anti-Jewish racism on our streets, online, on university campuses and in our schools.

“Education is the key in combatting the world’s oldest hatred. The Holocaust Educational Trust has worked with Government for years and we thank them for their trust in us and this continued support.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We welcome this additional support in tackling antisemitism but we are also concerned about other forms of prejudice, including Islamophobia.

“Schools do an excellent job in teaching pupils about different faith perspectives and the damage and prejudice caused by stereotypes based on religion.

“However, they are doing this in the context of sharply polarised views in wider society and amidst a barrage of misinformation and hatred on social media platforms. There needs to be a broader, society-wide effort to tackle all forms of prejudice.”