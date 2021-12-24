MSP to return to Holyrood after successful cancer treatment

Ruth Maguire was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Craig Paton
Friday 24 December 2021 08:48
The MSP announced her diagnosis in May (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
The MSP announced her diagnosis in May (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire will return to her duties after successful treatment for stage three cervical cancer, she has said.

Ms Maguire took a medical leave of absence just weeks after the Holyrood election in May, after being diagnosed in April, saying doctors told her the condition was serious but treatable.

On Twitter Ms Maguire said the treatment had been successful and she would be returning to her duties as an MSP in the new year.

“I’m so grateful for the love & kindness shown to me this year,” she said.

Recommended

“Your thoughts, prayers & good wishes were of huge comfort.

“I’m pleased to say my treatment was successful & I look forward to getting back to work for my constituents in the New Year.

“Thank you all, Merry Christmas.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among politicians welcoming the Cunninghame South MSP back.

“Just the best Christmas Eve news @RBFMaguire – looking forward to having you back with us in @ScotParl,” she said on Twitter.

Public health minister Maree Todd also said it was “wonderful news”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in