A 13ft alligator dubbed ‘an absolute beast’ has been shot dead by a hunter after poaching livestock in Florida.

The alligator, which weighed a hefty 65 stone (410kg) and was estimated to be about 80-years-old, was shot dead by Doug Borries, a professional hunting guide from Mississippi.

It comes after calves were reported missing around a lake in South Florida’s Okeechobee County.

“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” Mr Borries told McClatchy News.

“It had been suspected of eating some of the local livestock around the lake and was considered a threat.”

The rancher who owned the property where the massive reptile was discovered, suspected the alligator was “feasting” on calves.

Concerned about the growing threat to his family, he allowed the hunter to kill the animal on his ranch.

Mr Borries reportedly spotted the alligator about 500 yards away “through the scope of his 7mm STW rifle” after dawn.

It was when the alligator was about 180 yards closer that Mr Borries fired a shot at the top of its head.

“I was staked out on top of the lake levee before daylight and shot him on an island in the middle of the lake, shortly after daylight,” he told WXXC25, a Mississippi news station.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I was lucky enough to put a perfect shot on him at such a long-range. It pays to have a good gun.”