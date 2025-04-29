Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one million calls have been made to the ‘159’ anti-scam hotline since its launch in September 2021, as money expert Martin Lewis praises the easy-to-access service.

It offers a simple, memorable number for individuals who suspect they might be targeted by scammers, connecting them directly with their bank.

Virgin Money is the latest institution to join the initiative, bringing the total number of participating financial brands to 21. This expansion broadens the service's reach, offering increased protection to a wider customer base.

The 159 service aims to provide a crucial intervention point, allowing potential victims to quickly verify the legitimacy of calls, texts, or emails requesting sensitive information.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com said: ”There’s an epidemic of scams in the UK, and far too little protection.

open image in gallery Scammers will often mis-use Mr Lewis’s name or image, or the identities of other well-known people ( PA )

“So, every tool that helps people protect themselves is heaven-sent. The 159 number is a no-brainer, remember it – the diagonal top left to bottom right on your keypad – then, if you need to call your bank, you can safely dial that and you know it’s legit.

“Even if your bank calls you, and asks for details, just ask the person calling what department they’re in, then politely put the phone down and dial back via 159 to be sure.”

Scammers will often mis-use Mr Lewis’s name or image, or the identities of other well-known people, to give the false impression to people that the “opportunities” they are advertising are in some way being endorsed.

Ruth Evans, chairwoman of Stop Scams UK said: “When we launched 159 in September 2021, our goal was to provide an easily memorable way for people to protect themselves from scammers.

“Today, with the welcome addition of Virgin Money, 21 brand destinations are now connected to the 159 service, covering 99.2% of UK current accounts.

“By reaching one million calls, and with over 1,600 individuals using the service every day, it shows just how vital 159 has become in helping protect the public from criminals. Remember: If you receive an unexpected or suspicious call about your finances, stop, hang up, and call 159.”

open image in gallery The 159 service offers a simple, memorable number for individuals who suspect they might be targeted by scammers ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Gareth Pindred, head of fraud at Virgin Money: “Fraudsters impersonating banks is a persistent issue that we are continually enhancing our defences against, and the 159 service is another valuable tool to help protect our customers from scams.

“From this week, Virgin Money customers can simply call 159 and be connected directly to our contact centre, with confidence they are speaking to a genuine Virgin Money colleague. We look forward to working with Stop Scams UK and the wider industry on future initiatives that protect our customers and stop the scammers.”

As well as Virgin Money, the banking destinations available via 159 are Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Chase, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, Metro Bank, Modulr, Monzo, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Revolut, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Starling, the Co-operative Bank, Tide, TSB, and Ulster Bank.

Stop Scams UK is an industry-led collaboration including businesses from the banking, technology and telecoms sectors, to help prevent scammers tricking people out of their money.

Criminals will often abuse the services of more than one sector to steal people’s cash and the joined-up effort across different organisations aims to help combat this.

Dave Harcourt, chief security authority and automation director, BT said: “It’s great to see the impact the 159 service has had since its launch, as it’s become an important tool in the fight against scams.”

Maria Cearns, chief operating officer at the Co-operative Bank, said: “Through 159, we have received thousands of calls related to fraud, showing just how impactful this initiative is for our customers.”