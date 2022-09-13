Being sacked and falling in love ‘most important things to do before 40’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most important things to achieve before reaching age 40 include being fired from a job, falling in love and becoming debt free, according to a poll.

The survey of 2,000 adults found they believed someone embarking on their fifth decade should also have given blood and bought a house.

They should also have had four relationships, three heartbreaks and spent some time travelling the world.

It also emerged 55 per cent of those over 40 had been worried about the milestone birthday, but 45 per cent admitted they enjoyed the experience overall.

Nigel Birrell, chief executive of Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research to mark its partnership with the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, said: “Once we reach 40, there is so much left of life to achieve the goals and milestones we want to hit – so it’s nothing to worry about if there’s still plenty left on your to-do list.

“It’s interesting to see what people believe ‘should’ have been achieved by that age though, as what’s right for one person may not suit another.”

The study found Britons believe it is acceptable for adults over 40 to have six hangovers per year.

Some 19 per cent said everyone should have owned a pet by the milestone age, but just 12 per cent believed having a one-night stand was a must.

The results showed a steep drop-off in life goals as people get older – with 50 per cent having the most goals to achieve in their 20s and 30s, and just 9 per cent in their 40s.

A lack of time and money were the two main reasons people gave for not hitting all their goals before 40 (38 per cent). A further 28 per cent felt they were too tied down by things at home to get out and achieve everything they wanted.

Nearly two-thirds, or 64 per cent, of those already over the age of 40 said they still felt young.

Of those who had already reached the start of their fifth decade, four in 10 had started giving serious consideration to their work life, with 39 per cent beginning to think about retirement.