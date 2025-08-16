Police warn 5G arsonists are putting public and themselves ‘at serious risk’
A 5G tower in the Beechmount Avenue area of Belfast was set alight shortly after midnight on Saturday
Arsonists setting fire to 5G masts are endangering themselves and the public, police in Northern Ireland have warned, following the latest incident in Belfast.
A 5G tower in the Beechmount Avenue area of the city was set alight shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. This incident marks the latest in a series of similar arson attacks across Northern Ireland.
Detectives are now appealing to the public for any information regarding the crime.
Detective Inspector Wilson said: “Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.
“This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire recently and I cannot emphasise enough the dangers of lighting fire to electrical equipment.
“This is extremely reckless and those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.
“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 37 16/08/25.”
