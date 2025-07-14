Scrap exams in June because of ‘hot school halls’, expert says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tradition of holding GCSE and A Level exams in June should end because climate change means school halls are too hot for children to perform well, it was argued on Monday.

Baroness Brown, chair of adaptation for the UK Committee on Climate Change, said exams should be moved to cooler months.

Her comments came after a Met Office report said extreme weather had become ‘the new normal’ in Britain as a result of global warming.

Baroness Brown told the BBC’s Today Programme: “Our children take their most important exams of their lives at the hottest time of the year, often in very hot school halls with big plate glass windows. Why do we make them do that in June?

“Maybe we should do that at a different time of the year when they would be more productive and able to think better - we know that hot conditions affect people’s performance and productivity.”

open image in gallery Baroness Brown, Chair of Adaptation for the UK Committee on Climate Change said exams should be moved to cooler months. ( PA Archive )

Met Office experts have said the UK’s climate is “notably different” from just a few decades ago as the latest state of the UK climate report shows the impact of human-caused global warming on the UK’s weather, seas, people and wildlife.

Mike Kendon, Met Office climate scientist and lead author of the report, said: “It’s the extremes of temperature and rainfall that is changing the most, and that’s of profound concern, and that’s going to continue in the future.”

The report said that the last three years have been in the top five warmest on record for the UK, and comes as the country experiences its third heatwave of the year so far.

open image in gallery The report said that the last three years have been in the top five warmest on record for the UK. ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Last year was the fourth warmest in records dating back to 1884, while the year had the warmest May and warmest spring on record – already beaten by 2025’s record hot spring.

Baroness Brown said: “We need to learn those hot weather behaviours that you might see in the south of France which would be that you would close your windows or shutters or curtains during the day where the air outside is hotter than the air inside your house and open them at night

open image in gallery Baroness Brown of Cambridge

“I know that’s not feasible for everybody if you live in a ground floor flat in London it might not be very safe to open your windows at night.

“Where we can we need to try and adopt those hot weather behaviours and making those hot weather changes to our homes as well.”

open image in gallery UK highest daily temperatures in 2025 ( PA Wire )

One year in, Labour has been fiercely criticised over its approach to the environment, including concerns around planning reforms sidelining nature in pursuit of growth.

The crossbench peer said on Monday: “This isn’t going away and this isn’t just ‘oh, we’re having a lovely summer’. This is a real change that we need to respond to and one of the things we need to think a lot more in the UK is how we respond to heat.

“We are trying to persuade the government that we should have a heat strategy. Because heat affects everything.”

open image in gallery After the report’s publication, energy secretary Ed Miliband said Britain’s way of life is “under threat” from climate change. ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

After the report’s publication, energy secretary Ed Miliband said Britain’s way of life is “under threat” from climate change.

He said: “Whether it is extreme heat, droughts, flooding, we can see it actually with our own eyes, that it’s already happening, and we need to act.

“That’s why the Government has a central mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and tackle the climate crisis.”

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.