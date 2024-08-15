A-level results day: What to do if you don’t get the grades you wanted

Support truly

A-level results day has arrived, as thousands of student across the country find out their grades and begin to make plans for their futures. And while some will be elated that they have secured what they had hoped, others will inevitably be disappointed with their results.

This is normal, and happens every year. The latest data shows that nearly 80 percent of students don’t acheive their predicted grades at A-level.

But it’s important to remember that there are many things you can do about it. From studying your preferred subject elsewhere, to taking a different path entirely, there are a wide variety of choices open to A-level students on results day.

While it’s understandable to be disappointed if you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, it’s important to take stock and make the plans you need to. Remember that your sixth form or college will be there for any advice you need, alongside friends and family.

Here are all the options available to you if you don’t get the A-level grades you were hoping for:

If you want to continue studying

If you still want to study at one of your preferred university choices, it’s worth talking to them to see if they will still offer you a place. Speak to your school or college first for some guidance, if you were just a grade or two away, it may still be possible.

Clearing

For those who just missed out on their preferred choices, there are still loads of great courses available to them. More than 30,000 courses are offered through clearing, with around 75,000 students taking places on them last year.

These will be located in universities across the country, offer virtually every subject and be available at both Russell Group and non-Russell Group universities. You can look on the Ucas website to find out what courses are out there.

When looking at these courses, make sure you check the entry requirements to see if they grades you got match (or are fairly close). Then it’s time to call up the university, with many having dedicated clearing hotlines, to talk about getting a place on the course.

Resit or review

If you’re not happy with your A-level results, you are able to resit exams in the Summer. Be aware that you may have to pay for this, and it is unlikely you will be able to resubmit coursework. Speak to your sixth form or college to see what you can do.

You can also submit your A-level results for a review. Again, this could cost money and there is no grade protection, meaning your mark could go down as well as up. Your sixth form or college will be able to advise you best on this.

Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs)

HTQs are job-focused qualifications that may be a good alternative for you to the three-year university degree. They were introduced in 2022, with subjects including construction, health, business and education.

The government says they are a good choice for people who want to study a job-based qualification and secure a direct route into employment. Like a university degree, they can be studied full-time or part-time, and can be funded by student loans if lasting over a year.

If you want to start working

Going to university is by no means the only route to success. In fact, only around 35 per cent of 18-year-olds enter higher education every year. For those who want to start working after their A-levels, there are many options available.

One of these would be to start applying for jobs. There are endless roles available, many not asking for qualifications higher than A-levels. But it might all feel a little initimidating to some taking their first steps into the world of work. Fortunately, there are schemes to help you on the job ladder too.

Apprenticeships

There are around 670 apprenticeships available to young people in the UK. These include degree apprenticeships, which will give you an undergraduate or master’s degree on completion. These are available in nursing, engineering, law, science and –from this year – becoming an NHS doctor.

Rather than asking for fees, apprenticeships allow you to get paid for the work you do alongside the training you receive. You can search for what’s available on the Ucas wesbite.

School leavers scheme

These are programmes offered by companies targeted directly at school leavers. Like an apprenticeship, they allow a young person to start working whilst learning on the job.

Each scheme is created by individual companies, so it’s worth checking if somewhere you’d like to work offers a school leavers scheme.