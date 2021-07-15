Deaths feared in A1(M) crash involving lorries and cars, police say

Police fear there have been fatalities after a multi-vehicle crash in which a lorry caught fire on the A1(M) in Durham.

Durham Constabulary said several vehicles including two lorries had collided on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn at 6.20pm on Thursday.

One of the lorries caught fire as a result of the collision.

The force added: “Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities.”

The road has been closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville and is expected to remain shut for several hours while emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service, work at the scene.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Reports of a serious collision on the A1 near Coxhoe came into our control room at 6.20pm. Seven crews, along with the incident command unit, senior officers all attended, along with a crew and a Heavy Rescue Unit from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“On arrival at the scene crews were faced with a multi-vehicle collision across both carriageways and a heavy goods vehicle well alight. Firefighters worked for over an hour to ensure the fire was under control as well assisting colleagues from the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Great North Air Ambulance Service with casualties.

“Sadly, Durham Constabulary have tonight, confirmed that there appear to be fatalities at the scene. The A1 will remain closed in both directions between junctions 60 and 62 for a number of hours.”