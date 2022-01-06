A21 crash: Paramedic killed as ambulance collides with cement lorry in Kent
A female paramedic has died after a crash between an ambulance and a cement truck.
South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said the collision happened on the the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on Wednesday evening.
There were three members of staff in the ambulance but they were not transporting a patient.
A male paramedic suffered serious injuries and a student sustained a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries.
Kent Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
The force said in a statement: “Kent Police was called to the scene at 8.16pm on Wednesday 5 January following a report of a collision involving an ambulance and a cement lorry.
“Four people were injured in the incident, two of them were seriously hurt and the air ambulance was in attendance.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation and are asking anyone with dashcam footage prior to the incident to come forward.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision is also being asked to contact officers.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies