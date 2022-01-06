A female paramedic has died after a crash between an ambulance and a cement truck.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said the collision happened on the the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on Wednesday evening.

There were three members of staff in the ambulance but they were not transporting a patient.

A male paramedic suffered serious injuries and a student sustained a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries.

Kent Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

The force said in a statement: “Kent Police was called to the scene at 8.16pm on Wednesday 5 January following a report of a collision involving an ambulance and a cement lorry.

“Four people were injured in the incident, two of them were seriously hurt and the air ambulance was in attendance.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation and are asking anyone with dashcam footage prior to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is also being asked to contact officers.”

More follows