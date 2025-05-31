A36 crash: Road closed as air ambulance attends major collision
Warminster Police said officers were dealing with the serious road traffic collision on the A36 at Knook on Saturday morning
A serious multi-vehicle car crash has forced the closure of a major road as three air ambulances attended the scene.
Wiltshire Police said officers were dealing with the serious road traffic collision on the A36 in Knook, Warminster, just after 10.30am on Saturday morning.
The force said the road was closed in both directions from Heytesbury to Deptford and was expected to remain shut for several hours.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service urged drivers to avoid the area.
National Highways said its service providers were also on the scene, as traffic is diverted due to what it described as a multi-vehicle collision.
Great Western Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that they were one of three air ambulances that attended the scene.
A spokesperson added: “A Critical Care Doctor and Specialist Paramedic attended an incident by helicopter on 31 May at 10.36 in Knock, Warminster. The crew assisted on scene alongside other emergency responders.”
In a statement issued on Saturday morning, Wiltshire Police said: “Please be advised we are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A36 at Knook.
“The road is closed in both directions from Heytesbury to Deptford and it will remain closed for several hours.
“Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area.”
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The A36 is currently closed at Knook following a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
