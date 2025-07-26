Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager killed and two seriously injured in car crash after collision with lorry on A4

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A4 Bath Road, Corsham, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday

Jabed Ahmed
Saturday 26 July 2025 15:45 BST
Comments
The collision took place on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with the B3109 (file photo)
The collision took place on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with the B3109 (file photo) (Google )

A 19-year-old woman has died after a car collided with a lorry in Wiltshire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A4 Bath Road, Corsham, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, after a Hyundai i10 crashed with a Scania tipper HGV.

The young woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Wiltshire Police said the female driver and a male passenger in the Hyundai were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was unhurt by the collision at the junction with the B3109, the force said.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team have launched an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

The road, which was closed for several hours while emergency services responded, has since reopened.

Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Corsham yesterday (24/07) in which a 19-year-old woman sadly died.

“At about 1.30pm a Hyundai i10 was in collision with a Scania tipper HGV on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with the B3109.

“A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 01225 694597, quoting log 54250100571.

