Driver in hospital after crash between military vehicle and two lorries
No arrests after collision on A419
A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle and two lorries on the A419 in Swindon.
The vehicles collided near Junction 15 of the M4 on the outskirts of the Wiltshire town on Tuesday morning.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at Badbury Weighbridge at around 11.30am to find a driver suffering minor injuries.
No arrests were made, officers said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent five crews to the crash, said firefighters helped to stabilise the vehicles on the road.
A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We attended a road traffic collision on the A419 near Swindon ... involving two lorries and a military vehicle.
“The collision happened close to junction 15 of the M4. One driver was taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving three lorries on the A419 at 11.37am this morning.
“Crews attended from Swindon, Stratton and Westlea, together with a heavy rescue unit from Gloucester North. One person was assisted to safety and our stop was at 12.37pm.”
On Wednesday, a serious road collision overnnight closed the A41 in both directions from the White Hart roundabout, two exits north of Badbury Weighbridge, according to local reports.
