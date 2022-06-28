A427 crash: Two people killed after collision between car and van in Northamptonshire

Crash took place on Harborough Road, near Brampton Ash

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 28 June 2022 10:41
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police are appealing for information after two pensioners were killed and a third person injured in a car collision in Northamptonshire on Monday afternoon.

The pair were travelling on the A427 Harborough Road, near Brampton Ash at around 12:35pm when their blue Vauxhall Agila collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the Vauxhall Agila - a woman in her 80s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver - a man in his 80s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry, where he died.

The driver of the Renault van - a man in his 50s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email: collisionappeals@northants.police..uk. Alternatively, people are being asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Following the collision, Harborough Road was closed in both directions as emergency workers attended.

It has since reopened and traffic is flowing in both directions.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the deaths in a statement on Tuesday morning and issued an appeal for information.

The force said in a statement: “Witnesses are being sought after two people died in a fatal road traffic collision on the A427 Harborough Road, near Brampton Ash.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.”

