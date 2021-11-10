Motorway that’s barely a mile long to be downgraded – to save £30 million

At just 1.3 miles long and with only a single carriageway in some parts, it is an unusual motorway to say the least.

Now one of the UK’s shortest and most unique M-roads – the A601(M) in Lancashire – is set to be downgraded from its top tier highway status in a bid to save some £30 million.

The thoroughfare, which connects the M6 and A6 near the market town of Carnforth - would become an “all purpose” road instead.

The reclassification would not only correct what is effectively a historic anomaly – the road has never had the traditional characteristics associated with motorways - but would mean less money had to be spent on keeping it up the strict criteria demanded for heavy traffic travelling at high speeds.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport Charlie Edwards told a cabinet meeting that the change would lead to “a direct saving,” according to the BBC.

He added that there would be “no tangible disbenefit to residents”.

Now, the authority will hold a six-week consultation period before issuing a so-called revocation order, for approval by the Department for Transport,

The road was originally built in 1960 as part of the M6 Lancaster bypass, and was one of the UK's first sections of motorway.

But it retained that designation even after the M6 was extended northwards and effectively replaced the stretch for most journeys.

It is not, however, the country’s shortest motorway. The A635(M) in Manchester, colloquially known as the Mancunian Way, is just 300 metres long.