Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A PE teacher has been barred from teaching after falsely claim he had played for two professional football teams and England youth - only to be found out by a pupil.

Between 2015 and 2016, Aaron Smith told his employer that he had played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City between the ages of 11 and 20, as well as representing England schoolboys at U15 level.

A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel heard that he even falsified several documents, inserting his name in a team sheet including a list of footballers and editing a photograph of the Leicester team with his face, to show to pupils.

He was rumbled when a pupil and his father were unable to find information online about the football career of Mr Smith, who was employed as a teacher at Woodlands Primary School between 2015 and 2016.

open image in gallery The teacher showed students several props, including a football shirt ( Getty Images )

The panel heard that in February 2016, during a school assembly, Mr Smith presented the falsified team sheet in which he substituted his name for another player in the list.

A witness told the panel that after the pupil and father had raised concerns, the Football Association confirmed that no match had taken place and Mr Smith had not represented England on any level.

The teacher also showed students several props, including a football shirt, medals and the photograph with his face edited on.

open image in gallery Mr Smith gave false claims on his job applications for both schools ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The panel heard that he later went to work at Co-op Academy Bebington, between 2016 and 2022.

But in applying for a job at the school, the panel found he had falsely claimed to have worked two part-time roles through SY4C, a childcare and sports education service.

Later, in 2021, a welfare meeting was held with Mr Smith after repeated absences from school - the panel found he provided a false letter from doctor from Liverpool psychotherapy and counselling service, who was later found not to exist.

The school had become suspicious over the letter due to incorrect spelling and grammatical usage.

The panel concluded it was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Smith “amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession”.

He has been banned from teaching for at least the next five years.