Man dies after ‘trying to rescue dog from sea’
,The 33-year-old jumped in the water after his frightened pet ran in
A man has died after reportedly attempting to save a dog from drowing in Aberdeen.
Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews arrived onto the city’s Beach Esplanade on Tuesday evening.
A 33-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary.
He was pronounced death shortly after.
It is understood that the dog fell into the sea after being frightened by fireworks. It was not retrieved from the water.
One local told the Daily Record: “The dog got scared by the noise of fireworks and went into the sea, when he jumped in after him. There were a lot of emergency service workers at the rescue.”
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.15pm on Tuesday November 1, police were called to a report of concern for a man at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.
“The 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.”
Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 33-year-old.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies