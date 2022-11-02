Man dies after ‘trying to rescue dog from sea’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after reportedly attempting to save a dog from drowing in Aberdeen.

Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews arrived onto the city’s Beach Esplanade on Tuesday evening.

A 33-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary.

He was pronounced death shortly after.

It is understood that the dog fell into the sea after being frightened by fireworks. It was not retrieved from the water.

One local told the Daily Record: “The dog got scared by the noise of fireworks and went into the sea, when he jumped in after him. There were a lot of emergency service workers at the rescue.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.15pm on Tuesday November 1, police were called to a report of concern for a man at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“The 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.”

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 33-year-old.