Two women killed and baby in hospital after fire rips through Aberdeen home
Two women have died and a baby was taken to hospital following a fire at a home in Scotland.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, at around 6pm on Monday.
Police Scotland said the two women were pronounced dead at the scene while the baby was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution but has since been discharged.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”
The road was closed for a time but later reopened after the fire was extinguished at around 9pm.
