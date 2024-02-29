Hundreds of homes evacuated in Scotland over crumbling concrete fears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of homes in Aberdeen, Scotland, have been evacuated over fears of crumbling concrete following investigations into controversial Raac materials.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - or Raac - is a lightweight alternative to standard concrete that was used mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls across buildings during the 1950s to 1990s.

But in the past few years, Raac has failed in a number of settings – collapsing without warning.

This has prompted schools, hospitals and other public buildings to take urgent action.

Aberdeen City Council announced on Thursday that occupants of 299 council properties were being moved out of their homes into alternative accommodation because of the danger.

It follows an independent structural engineers’ report a week ago on the presence of Raac, which recommended that council tenants be moved out as soon as possible.

The council says it has written to its tenants inviting them to meet a housing officer in their home, and has also contacted owners and private tenants of the homes to offer them a meeting with a housing officer to discuss their housing options.

