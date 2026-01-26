Stonehaven death toll ‘would have been higher’ had train been full – inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people who died in the derailment of a train in Aberdeenshire would have likely been “significantly higher” had the train been full, a fatal accident inquiry has been told.

The 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed on the line to Dundee after it collided with debris washed from a drain onto the track near Carmont on August 12 2020 following “very heavy rainfalls,” a hearing was told on Monday.

Of the nine passengers who were aboard the train, three: train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62; were killed.

The remaining six passengers were injured.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the derailment began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Nick Bucknall, an inspector of rail accidents with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), told the inquiry the number of people on the train was unusually low that day because the accident occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The damage to the high-speed train was very extensive,” Mr Brucknall told the inquiry at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“A significantly higher casualty toll would have been likely if the train had been heavily loaded with passengers”.

The “exceptionally heavy rainfall” on the night of August 11-12 2020 caused “considerable damage” to the railway infrastructure in Scotland, with 51.5mm of rain falling at the accident site between 5.50am and 9.00am, Mr Bucknall added.

The on-train data recorder (OTDR) showed the train was travelling at 73mph at the time of the crash, just below the normal speed for the line concerned.

The driver’s view was obstructed until it was less than 120 metres from the debris that had washed onto the tracks, which the train covered in 3.5 seconds, the inquiry was told.

The emergency brake was engaged about one second before the train struck the debris.

“The leading power car derailed to the left, deviating further as the track curved to the right,” Mr Bucknall told the inquiry.

“After travelling about 60 metres the front of the leading power car struck the south end of the bridge’s parapet.

“It destroyed part of the parapet, then fell off the bridge.

“The cab became detached on impact with the ground and the power car caught fire.”

Three of the following five carriages travelled in different directions beyond the bridge, the inquiry further heard.

The first passenger coach came to rest on its roof, almost at right angles to the track, while the second passenger coach came to rest overturned onto its roof with its trailing end on top of the first coach and facing the direction of travel.

The third passenger coach ran down the steep embankment to the left side of the railway, came to rest on its right-hand side, and subsequently caught fire.

The fourth passenger coach remained upright and came to rest with its leading end on top of the first coach.

Mr Bucknall, who based his evidence off the RAIB report published in March 2022, said the accumulation of debris on the tracks at the crash site was due to a faulty drainage system which had been unable to cope with the heavy rainfall.

The RAIB investigation showed that Carillion, the company which had been contracted to install the drain, had not built it in accordance with the designer’s requirements.

The faulty installation meant gravel in the drainage was vulnerable to washout if large amounts of surface water accumulated.

“RAIB’s investigation concluded that had the drainage system been installed in accordance with the design, it is highly likely to have safely accommodated the flow of surface water on 12 August 2020,” Mr Bucknall said.

“However, as installed, the drainage system was unable to do so.”

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018, and is not a party in the ongoing FAI.

Summarising the factors that led to the derailment, Mr Bucknall also pointed to a lack of additional measures put in place by Network Rail at the time to mitigate the safety risks linked to extreme rainfall – such as reduced speed.

“Although aware of multiple safety-related events caused by heavy rain, route control staff were not required to, and did not, restrict the speed of train 1T08 northwards from Carmont to Stonehaven,” Mr Bucknall told the inquiry.

“The signaller and driver were not required to, and consequently did not, restrict the speed of train 1T08 to below that normally permitted.”

Mr Bucknall added the protection of train drivers “remains a safety concern”, with the RAIB recommending that additional impact protection such as seatbelts and airbags should be fitted.

A new drainage system with improved capacity and features intended to prevent another washout has since been installed to replace the faulty drain at the location of the crash, the hearing was told.

Guard rails were also fitted on the tracks on the approach to the bridge near Carmont to prevent a partly derailed train from hitting the structure itself.

Scotland’s Railway has also created a permanently-staffed weather desk position, which is responsible for monitoring weather conditions and advising controllers on the necessary precautionary actions, according to the RAIB report.

Earlier, the inquiry heard that the three men who died suffered unsurvivable injuries.

Alex Prentice KC, Crown counsel for the inquiry, said post-mortem examinations showed the three men suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the derailment.

“It was judged that these injuries were non-survivable and death would likely have been immediate,” Mr Prentice, reading out the joint minute, told the inquiry.

Network Rail said it is committed to supporting the work of the inquiry and continuing to deliver on the recommendations made by RAIB.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve made significant changes to how we manage the risk of severe weather since the accident and our work to make our network more resilient will continue.”

The inquiry before Sheriff Lesley Johnson continues.