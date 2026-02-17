Stirling becomes third university to face threat of strikes amid cuts row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The University of Stirling has become the third university this week to face the threat of strikes after lecturers backed industrial action in a row about job cuts and compulsory redundancies.

University and College Union (UCU) members at the university voted 80% in favour of strike action on a turnout of 66%, with 88% saying they would take part in action short of a strike.

The latter can include not covering for absent colleagues, working to contract or a marking an assessment boycott.

The row centres on the university’s planned financial cuts, with the UCU saying it has so far refused to rule out compulsory redundancies despite the fact 175 staff have already left through a voluntary severance scheme.

The union also questioned why jobs were being put at risk when last year university principal Professor Sir Gerry McCormac became Scotland’s highest-paid education boss, with a salary worth “£428,000 a year including benefits”.

A spokesperson for the Stirling UCU branch said: “Before this dispute escalates further we urge Professor McCormac and university senior management to pull back from the brink; revisit their financial strategy and its associated targets, and prioritise the protection of existing jobs at Stirling.

“If the university can afford to pay its principal well over £400,000 a year, then we can absolutely afford to protect the jobs of the staff who deliver the teaching and research essential to the university’s purpose and mission.”

The announcement comes the day after UCU members at Heriot-Watt and Aberdeen universities voted in favour of walkouts in separate disputes about cuts and possible compulsory redundancies.

The dispute at Aberdeen centres on planned budget cuts and a refusal by management to rule out compulsory redundancies – despite the fact, the union said, 40 staff have already left under voluntary severance or retirement.

Meanwhile, the row at Heriot-Watt follows a proposed “right-sizing exercise” which the union said could see at least 41 jobs lost at the university’s Scottish campuses, and a further 10 in Malaysia.

UCU members at all three universities are now set to decide what action to take.

Kate Sang, Heriot-Watt UCU president, said: “Cuts to research provision will harm not only the university’s reputation, but the development of cutting-edge knowledge to address society’s big challenges.

“The use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable and while members will now decide what action they want to take, senior managers should be under no illusion that the use of compulsory redundancies is something we will be strongly opposing.”

Dan Cutts, Aberdeen UCU branch co-chairman, said: “There’s still time for our new principal to show that he wants to work with staff and the unions, and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies to resolve this dispute.

“The union is ready to negotiate, but we need management to engage and work with UCU to save jobs.”

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, urged management at all three universities to engage in talks with the union, and to rule out compulsory redundancies.

She said: “Professor Sir Gerry McCormac will enjoy his retirement with a healthy pension while the staff at the university who teach students and carry out world-leading research face job insecurity and not knowing if they have a future there.

“It’s time for Professor McCormac to engage with the unions, rule out compulsory redundancies and end this dispute.”

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “The continued challenges and financial pressures testing the UK higher education sector mean change is necessary.

“Our adapting for continued success transformation programme will help tackle our deficit and also deliver a more resilient, relevant and sustainable university.

“We understand concerns raised but the prospect of industrial action is disappointing, particularly when our students would be those most affected.”

A Heriot-Watt University spokesperson said: “Heriot-Watt University, like institutions across Scotland and the wider UK, is facing sustained financial pressures driven by rising costs and constrained funding.

“Following detailed analysis, we have taken necessary steps to align our academic portfolio and resources to secure the university’s long-term financial sustainability, and protect the quality of education and student experience.”

A University of Stirling spokesperson said: “The university is disappointed by the outcome of this ballot, which comes as the sector continues to face deep-rooted, structural and sustained external challenges.

“Our focus continues to be on strengthening the university’s long-term financial sustainability.

“We will continue to engage in open and constructive dialogue with the University and College Union, as we prioritise minimising the impact of any potential action on students’ learning and teaching.”