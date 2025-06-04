Three-year-old boy starved and buried by parents was ‘invisible to child services’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new review has found that a three-year-old boy who was starved by his parents became “invisible and lost” from the sight of child services in his early life.

Abiyah Yasharahyalah was buring in a garden by his mother and father after dying in early 2020 from a respiratory illness. This was worsened by a “restricted” vegan diet which caused severe malnourishment, rickets, anaemia and stunted growth.

There was a lack of interest about how Abidyah’s parents’ culture and lifestyle might have impacted on his wellbeing, the review found. It warned that “the safeguarding of children being impacted by harmful cultural practice is paramount”.

The couple, Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, aged 42 and 43, were handed lengthy jail terms in December with a judge saying they had both “played a part in starving” their son when it would have been obvious he needed medical care.

London-born Tai, a medical genetics graduate who also used the first name Tai-Zamarai, and former shop worker Naiyahmi shunned mainstream society and left Abiyah’s body buried at their property in Handsworth, Birmingham, when they were evicted in March 2022.

open image in gallery Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, aged 42 and 43 ( West Midlands Police )

A two-month trial at Coventry Crown Court last year heard the couple had “invented” a belief system featuring aspects of Igbo culture that Tai, who grew up in both Nigeria and Peckham in south-east London, adapted to form a legal system he called “slick law”.

The court heard that they lived off the generosity of others, occupying at one point a shipping container and at another a caravan in the Somerset area.

A local child safeguarding practice review, published on Wednesday, noted that Abiyah “was only ever seen by a small number of professionals during his lifetime, and for a limited time only”.

According to records, he was seen by a health visitor in April 2016 shortly after his birth, and the following month for a check-up.

There was some contact in 2018 with a local authority social worker in London and four visits to a children’s centre in Birmingham, but the review said: “Records of these contacts and interactions are very limited, reinforcing that there was very little insight into (Abiyah’s) existence, health or welfare.”

Abiyah’s parents’ trial heard police visited the Clarence Road property in Handsworth three times, including in February 2018 when Abiyah was alive.

The review stated that with regard to this visit “no details were recorded” about Abiyah, with his presence “almost invisible on review of records”.

Elsewhere, the review noted “no exploration or curiosity” from the health visiting service, run by Birmingham Community Health Care NHS Foundation Trust, about Abiyah’s mother’s desire for a home birth with no medical intervention.

open image in gallery The kitchen of the couple’s house in Handsworth after police arrested them ( West Midlands Police )

In March 2020, health visitor records said it had been noted at a safeguarding meeting that Abiyah had not been seen by them since his six-week assessment, with appointments at the one and two-year marks since his birth not attended.

He had also not received any routine immunisations. While a follow-up inquiry was planned, there was no record of why it never happened, although the review stated that the coronavirus lockdown which began that year likely contributed.

The various authorities coming into contact with the child’s family showed a “general lack of knowledge or assessment of the parents’ belief systems”, leading to an “insufficient understanding about the impact on his care, the review said.

It added that his parents’ behaviour “often distracted or diverted professional attention” away from his safety and welfare.

The review stated: “Parental resistance of advice, support or authority ultimately resulted in (Abiyah) becoming invisible and lost from professional view.”

The report included reflections that while social workers had been aware of the family’s culture and parents’ beliefs and lifestyle, they appeared not to have considered “with detailed curiosity” the impact on Abiyah’s safety and wellbeing, “such as if indeed his overall needs were being met”.

The review, published by Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership, warned that while navigating race, ethnicity, culture and beliefs “can be challenging” for those working in child safeguarding, there is a need for them to be “confident to ask questions about different cultures and belief systems without fear of being perceived as discriminatory”.

Report author Kevin Ball added: “If any family engages in cultural practices which are harmful to children, this must not be overlooked, and the safeguarding of children being impacted by harmful cultural practice is paramount.”

open image in gallery Abiyah Yasharahyalah, seen in a family video ( West Midlands Police )

Abiyah’s mother opted to take part in the review, stating she had believed she was “doing the right thing at the time” for her son based on her cultural beliefs but that she now wished she had done more research about diet and healthcare.

She said it was “hard to accept that my approach did not lead to the best outcomes for my child and that it took the court process to take me out of that bubble”.

Among its recommendations, the review said workforce guidance should be looked at to ensure it “supports effective assessment and intervention which safeguards those children that become hidden from professional sight and/or when parents choose to live an alternative, or more off-grid lifestyle”.

Annie Hudson, Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, said the case raised “very serious questions” about local and national safeguarding systems.

She added: “The local child safeguarding review published today highlights important learning, including about how Abiyah became invisible and lost from the view and oversight of professionals.”

“It is important to respect parents’ faith and beliefs. However, as this review highlights, professionals must always be mindful of whether their views about parents, including their faith, race and culture, is inhibiting their capacity to be questioning and act together in a timely way to safeguard and protect children.”

Abiyah’s parents were arrested on December 9 2022, leading to the discovery of their son’s body five days later.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah were sentenced to 24 and a half years and 19 and a half years, respectively, having been found guilty of perverting the course of justice, causing or allowing the death of a child, and child neglect.