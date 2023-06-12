Woman who took abortion pills after legal cut-off jailed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been sentenced to 28 months in jail after pleading guilty to obtaining drugs to have an abortion after the legal cut-off point.

The 44-year-old, whose identity has not been made public, got hold of the abortion pills under the government’s “pills by post” initiative that was rolled out in the wake of Covid crisis and is still in operation now.

The mother-of-three will carry out half her sentence in prison and the remaining time under licence conditions.

Having a medical abortion involves taking two tablets but can only be carried out 10 weeks into a pregnancy in the UK - with the court previously hearing the woman terminated the pregnancy after that time.

Dr Sarah Salkeld, of MSI Reproductive Choices, the UK’s leading abortion provider, told The Independent: “This has been an incredibly distressing case for everyone involved.

“It is neither a compassionate nor a proportionate response to send someone to prison for ending their pregnancy. Nor is it in the public interest.

“This ruling could have repercussions for those who find themselves in unimaginably difficult situations, including unexplained pregnancy loss.”

Abortions are still deemed a criminal act in England, Scotland and Wales under the 1967 Abortion Act.

Legislation passed in 1861 means any woman who ends a pregnancy without getting legal permission from two doctors, who must agree that continuing with it would be risky for the woman’s physical or mental health, can face up to life imprisonment. Any medical professional who delivers an abortion out of the terms of the act can face criminal punishment.

Abortion providers, charities, medical bodies and MPs have spent years demanding that abortion is decriminalised in the UK.

Stella Creasy, a Labour MP who is an outspoken campaigner for abortion rights, said: “This case reveals bitter truth contrary to what some claim abortion is not legal in England - and you can be prosecuted for having one.

“No other healthcare procedure has such a status. No other patient group would be treated this way. It’s time to change law and trust women.”

The MP for Walthamstow warned the average jail sentence for a violent offence in England is 18 months - constrasting this with the fact this “woman who had an abortion without following correct procedures just got 28 months under an 1868 act - we need urgent reform to make safe access for all women in England, Scotland and wales a human right”.

Ms Creasy argued it was a “hangover from another era” that abortion legislation is not founded on “healthcare considerations, but first and foremost criminal sanctions”.

She added: “This case shows that the failure to address this has very real modern day implications. In the light of repeated attacks on womens rights and the lack of compassion this case shows, its never been more urgent to ensure it is a formal human right of all women in the UK to access a safe, legal and local abortion if she chooses”.

It comes after The Independent previously revealed increasing numbers of Britons are being investigated by police over suspected illegal abortions.

Home Office data for England and Wales shows recorded crimes for abortions rose from 28 in 2020 to 40 in 2021 and were up from just eight cases in 2012.

While the data does not provide a breakdown of the gender of those accused, experts fear there is an “upward trend” of vulnerable women facing criminal probes.

The most recent government data includes recorded crimes for the three separate charges of procuring an illegal abortion, the intentional destruction of a viable unborn child and concealing an infant death pre-birth. While the first two charges are punishable by life imprisonment, the latter carries a three-year prison sentence.

