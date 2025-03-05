Parkinson’s cases could top 25 million worldwide by 2050, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide could more than double by 2050, a study suggests.

The predicted rise is largely down to an ageing population, researchers said.

A modelling study led by academics in Beijing used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 to estimate the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease from 2022 to 2050 in 195 countries.

The findings, published in the BMJ, suggest the number of people living with the condition in 2050 will be 25.2 million, a 112% increase compared to 2021.

“By 2050 Parkinson’s disease will have become a greater public health challenge for patients, their families, care givers, communities, and society,” researchers said.

The team suggests the “upward trend” is more pronounced “in men, in East Asia and in countries with middle socio-demographic index”, which is a scale that measures a country’s level of development based on the likes of average income, education and fertility rate.

According to their estimations, cases in the UK could climb from 230,000 by 2030, to 272,000 by 2040 and 307,000 by 2050.

Researchers said population ageing “was estimated to be the leading contributor” to rising cases, adding that their projections “can be used to plan control measures and call for urgent actions in meeting the increasing healthcare demands of patients” with the illness.

Parkinson’s is a progressive condition that affects the brain.

Symptoms include involuntary shaking known as tremors, slow movements and stiff muscles, as well as psychological problems like depression, loss of balance, trouble sleeping and memory issues.

Academics suggest “public health interventions” could be promising in slowing the “universal rise” in cases.

They added: “Given the inevitable population ageing, population growth, and disability experienced by individuals with Parkinson’s disease owing to its chronic nature, an urgent need exists for future research to focus on the development of novel drugs, gene engineering techniques, and cell replacement therapies that are aimed at modifying the course of the disease and improving patients’ quality of life.”

David Dexter, director of research at Parkinson’s UK, said: “This very welcome study reminds us that Parkinson’s is growing quickly across the world.

“Yet, in the UK today, our investment in research is failing to respond to this anticipated growth and people with Parkinson’s are not getting the healthcare and services they need to live well.

“Until we find a cure, it’s vital that people with Parkinson’s, regardless of their location, socioeconomic group or race, have access to research opportunities, good quality care and support that enables them to live well with the condition.”