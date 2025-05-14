One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity, research finds
The Acas survey questioned more than 1,000 employers.
One in three employers believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase productivity, according to research.
A survey of more than 1,000 employers found that around one in eight thought AI would give them a competitive edge and would lead to fewer staff.
One in 10 of respondents to the study by the conciliation service Acas said there would be no benefit.
Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: “Our survey shows optimism amongst some employers about the potential for AI to boost their productivity, decrease costs and increase knowledge.
“Used responsibly, AI has the potential to empower workers and support the delivery of different workplace tasks.
“Businesses should be proactive in having early discussions about AI with staff, trade unions, and other worker representatives to understand the potential implications and ensure its adoption is well-informed.
“A good clear policy will help businesses stay safe, transparent and reassure staff that they are valued.”