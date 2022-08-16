Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been killed after a lorry crashed and burst into flames on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 60s, died in the incident.

Police said a member of the public reported a lorry had collided with the central reservation on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Images posted on social media appeared to show the lorry in flames on top of a road bridge, with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The victim’s identity has not been made public at this time, but South Yorkshire Police said his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.

The deadly crash happened between Junction 2 and Junction 3 of the M18.

Police were alerted to reports of the collision at around 5.10pm.

This stretch of motorway remained closed on Tuesday morning.

National Highways said there was approximately five miles of congestion in both directions approaching Junction 2 and forecast around 30 minute delays for those travelling in the vicinity.