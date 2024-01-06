Jump to content

Homes left without power after falafel shop fire in Acton

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Barney Davis
Saturday 06 January 2024 15:05
London fire: Over eight engines and crew tackle restaurant blaze on Acton high street

Firefighters are battling a huge fire that broke out on a busy high street full of shoppers.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent around 70 firefighters to the basement of a falafel takeaway on Acton High Street.

Smoke was seen billowing down the packed high road as power outages were also reported in the area at 11.50am on Saturday.

One man fled the fire that started an end of terrace restaurant with flats above. Around half of the property’s basement is currently alight.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters said they got it back under control by 2pm.

Cllr Hodan Haili posted on X that the fire broke out at the fish shop on the high street.

He added: “Grateful for the swift response and hard work of our Met police and Fire Service.”

It came as power had been knocked out in the area with Scottish and Southern Electricity Network engineers en-route to fix the issue.

The utility company said they expect to have the power back on by 4pm.

A spokesperson for LFB asked people to avoid the area while they respond and added that traffic will be heavily impacted.

