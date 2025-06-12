Appeal over missing 12-year-old school girl last seen in Kent park
She was last seen near St John’s Park in Tunbridge Wells
Police are urgently appealing for information over a missing schoolgirl who was last seen in a Kent park.
Ada Edwards, 12, was reported missing after she was last seen at 4.30pm on Wednesday near St John’s Park in Tunbridge Wells.
She is thought to be wearing a t-shirt and jogging bottoms, and has dark brown hair.
In a statement, Kent Police said: “The public’s help is sought to find a missing girl from Edenbridge.
“Ada Edwards was last seen in the St John’s Park area of Tunbridge Wells at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025.
“The 12-year-old is described as white and around 4ft 11in tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is thought she may be wearing a t shirt and camouflage jogging bottoms.
“Officers are concerned for Ada’s welfare and anyone who has seen her should call 999 quoting 11-1147.”
