Boy, 15, killed in stabbing is named as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage boy fatally stabbed in Islington, north London, has been named by police as Adam Henry.

The 15-year-old died on Tuesday after being stabbed near Westbourne Road at around 1pm. The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation.

In a statement released today, his family said: “Our beautiful son, Adam, was cruelly taken away from us on Tuesday afternoon.

“He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and we will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives.

“He had many interests and was always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour. He was good-natured and loyal. While only 15 years old, the beautiful memories we have of him can never be forgotten.”

The teenager was found with stab wounds and treated by paramedics at the scene. He died later on Tuesday afternoon in hospital.

A GoFundMe set up with the donations going to the Henry family has raised more than £7,500 so far.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Islington, said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and loved ones and anyone in the local community who has been affected by Adam’s tragic death.

“This is the second time Islington has lost a young person just before Christmas in the last two years – we know the impact on the community is profound.

“Additional police patrols are being deployed across the local area and at key times when children are travelling to and from school. Youth workers deployed by our partners at Islington council will also be on hand in the area to speak with local young people and offer support.

“We hope this goes some way to reassuring parents, who are understandably worried for their children’s safety.

“A crime scene remains in place across the estate today and into tomorrow while forensic work continues.”

In the statement released today, the boy’s family asked for privacy.

Anyone who has information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 3568/09DEC.