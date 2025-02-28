Man arrested over death of ice hockey player rebailed for seventh time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been re-bailed for a seventh time.

Mr Johnson was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers when he was hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate.

The 29-year-old American died in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November 2023 and bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

The force said on Friday had been rebailed for the seventh time since then, until May 29.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death.”

It added: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world after being witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January last year, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she was “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action had been taken – or why action had not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1 2024.

This followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.