Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating the “freak accident” which killed ice hockey player Adam Johnson as his fiancee paid tribute to her “sweet angel”.

Mr Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup match at the Sheffield Steelers when he reportedly suffered a slashed neck following a collision.

The crowd of 8,000 spectators watched in horror as desperate attempts were made to save the American’s life. He was rushed to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital but could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s fiancee, Ryan Wolfe, also from Minnesota, paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying: “My sweet angel, I’ll miss you forever and love you always.”

The pair lived together in England and got engaged over the summer, reported The Mirror.

A message board with a tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Announcing his death on Sunday, the Nottingham Panthers described the incident as a “freak accident”.

Confirming the force was investigating, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.25pm on Saturday 28 October to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

“Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital. Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

“We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries.”

Sheffield City Council’s health and safety team are assisting the police.

Fans leave floral tributes for Adam Johnson (SWNS)

NIHL team Oxford City Stars, who have former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech on their roster, have since announced that their players must wear neck guards at all times on the ice.

Shane Moore, director of hockey operations, said safety must be a priority, adding: “A life has tragically been taken too soon in a freak accident, and if wearing neck guards can prevent another devastating loss, then we want to ensure we have done everything within our power to protect our players.”

Meanwhile, fans gathered at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena to pay tribute to Johnson with flowers and cards.

Steelers fan Gary Hibbert, who was at the game, said: “I have come to pay my respects. It is heartbreaking.

“My kids absolutely love ice hockey and they have both been absolutely heartbroken after Saturday’s game, as we all are.”

Speaking of the incident in which Johnson was injured, he said: “My initial thought was he had a stick to the face, as it happens. Within two, three, four seconds we have seen the pool of blood.”

Mr Hibbert said Johnson had skated off for a moment after the collision before he collapsed and said he then shielded his son as best he could from the tragedy unfolding on the ice.

More tributes were left at Sheffield’s arena. One card read: “To a young man who came to Sheffield on a Saturday night to do his job and play for his team, left the arena fighting for his life, and didn’t return home with his teammates RIP Adam Johnson #47.”

Johnson’s former team, Ontario Reign, paid tribute to him before the club’s American Hockey League game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday. Johnson’s name was announced to the crowd as his number 49 jersey was placed on a chair in the middle of the ice by former Nottingham player Jacob Doty. Every Ontario player touched the jersey in a moving gesture.