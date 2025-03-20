Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met praises TV drama Adolescence for raising awareness of violence against women

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell said the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama has had a ‘significant’ impact on the public.

Joe Hadden
Thursday 20 March 2025 22:30 GMT
Stephen Graham stars in hit Netflix drama Adolescence (PA)
Stephen Graham stars in hit Netflix drama Adolescence (PA) (PA Wire)

A Met Police boss has praised Netflix drama Adolescence for shining a spotlight on violence against women.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell, who leads the Met’s V100 initiative, said the drama starring Stephen Graham had raised awareness of the issue in a “significant way”.

The series, which follows a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenage girl, has been praised for its portrayal of violence against women and its impact on communities.

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard on Thursday, Mr Russell said: “When TV programmes are serious, thoughtful and address issues that are often unspoken, that can be a significant way to raise attention, public discourse and understanding.

“On the broad themes [of the show], there are a number of factors that influence violence and children.

“The age that someone begins to offend can be a worrying concern.

“If someone starts offending at a young age, that can be a serious concern.”

The series, which starts with the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, has been at the top of the most-watched programmes on the streaming website globally and has prompted questions in Parliament.

The limited series, starring Graham as Jamie’s father, examines so-called incel culture, which has been blamed for misogyny online, and the use of social media in bullying.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in