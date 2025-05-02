Many schools are dealing with consequences of toxic masculinity each day – union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

School leaders are having to deal with the consequences of toxic masculinity and online radicalisation every day, a headteachers’ union chief has said.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, called for politicians, families and school staff to work together to stop a generation of boys “disappearing into a vortex of hatred and lies”.

In a speech at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Mr Whiteman highlighted television drama Adolescence which has prompted a national conversation about misogyny and online safety.

Mr Whiteman warned that technology can “isolate and divide” and create “dangerous spaces” for children trying to find their identity in the world.

Addressing hundreds of school leaders on Friday, Mr Whiteman said: “The critically acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence may have been a wake-up call for some, but its portrayal of toxic masculinity and online radicalisation came as no surprise to our members, many of whom have to deal with the consequences of these issues every day.

“Tackling those dangers takes real leadership from politicians, from families, from teachers and from school leaders too.

“Because if we’re serious about stopping a generation disappearing into a vortex of hatred and lies, then we must work together to show them that decency, selflessness, kindness and honesty, show them that can offer the fulfilment and reassurance they’re searching for.”

In his speech, Mr Whiteman also reiterated calls for Ofsted to scrap its proposed changes for inspections.

Schools in England could be graded across eight to 10 areas of a provision using a colour-coded five-point scale under Ofsted’s plans.

They would receive ratings, from the red-coloured “causing concern” to orange-coloured “attention needed”, through the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary” for each area of practice.

The Government announced last year that headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness for schools in England would be scrapped.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The move came after Ofsted faced criticism following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from the highest to the lowest overall effectiveness rating over safeguarding concerns.

In his speech, Mr Whiteman said: “Our own advice line has taken numerous calls over the years from distressed members— some feeling suicidal —because of this ineffective and needlessly punitive system.

“Following Ruth’s death, we were promised change.

“What we’ve been offered, if you scratch beneath the surface, is more of the same – another crude grading system to hang over the heads of leaders.”

Addressing school leaders from across the country, the NAHT chief said: “The idea that Ofsted’s model is the only way to assess schools is utter nonsense.

“Our colleagues in Wales and Northern Ireland will be the first to admit their systems aren’t perfect, but the fact they offer something broader and more nuanced than a crude traffic light system proves there is more than one way.”

Earlier this week, Julia Waters, Mrs Perry’s sister, joined education professionals in an open letter to Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in asking for delays to the plans which she said were “rushed”.

On Saturday, NAHT conference delegates will debate a motion which calls for the introduction of Ofsted report cards to be opposed.

It suggests that “legal and industrial options” should be explored fully to protect the mental and physical health of school leaders and staff.