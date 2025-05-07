Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain’s top 10 most popular affordable areas for families revealed

Affordability was measured by comparing the average three-bed house prices with average earnings in the local area

Vicky Shaw
PA Personal Finance Correspondent
Thursday 08 May 2025 00:08 BST
A new survey found a third of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location
A new survey found a third of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location (Getty/iStock)

Towns in Scotland and Wales have dominated a list of Britain’s most popular affordable areas for families.

Property website Zoopla measured affordability by looking at the ratio of average three-bed house prices in locations, compared with average earnings in the local authority area.

Its popularity ranking was based on the average number of listing views for a typical three-bed home during the first quarter of 2025.

The research found the most popular affordable town for families was Glenrothes in Scotland, situated in the heart of Fife, and within commuting distance to Edinburgh.

Scotland and Wales dominated a list of Britain’s most popular affordable areas for families
Scotland and Wales dominated a list of Britain's most popular affordable areas for families (Getty Images)

Zoopla also commissioned a survey of 2,000 people across the UK by Opinium in April, which found around a third (34 per cent) of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said the “willingness of many to consider different regions or compromise on property features further highlights the adaptive strategies families are employing in today’s market.”

Top 10 most popular affordable locations for families

Locations are listed alongside the average price of a three-bedroom home and the house price-to-earnings ratio:

  1. Glenrothes, Scotland, £136,900, 1.8
  2. Llanelli, Wales, £170,600, 2.3
  3. Neath, Wales, £176,400, 2.4
  4. Port Talbot, Wales, £160,300, 2.1
  5. Wishaw, Scotland, £168,600, 2.1
  6. Maesteg, Wales, £142,200, 2.0
  7. Dartford, South East, £423,600, 4.7
  8. Leven, Scotland, £164,600, 2.1
  9. Larkhall, Scotland, £177,600, 2.2
  10. Swanley, South East, £444,900, 4.7

Most popular locations for family homes

Locations are listed alongside the average price of a three-bedroom home and the house price-to-earnings ratio:

  • East Midlands, Sutton-in-Ashfield, £189,400, 2.8
  • Eastern England, Tilbury, £347,800, 4.1
  • North East, Bedlington, £154,800, 2.1
  • North West, Bootle, £142,900, 1.9
  • Scotland, Glenrothes, £136,900, 1.8
  • South East, Dartford, £423,600, 4.7
  • South West, Plymouth, £261,000, 3.7
  • Wales, Llanelli, £170,600, 2.3
  • West Midlands, Willenhall, £225,100, 3.3
  • Yorkshire and the Humber, Dewsbury, £192,000, 2.7
  • London, Barking and Dagenham, £440,300, 5.5



