Rayan and his family have spent the past 271 days staring at the same four walls of their cramped and sparse hotel room in Pakistan.

They were found eligible for sanctuary in the UK due to his father’s former service alongside the British special forces nine months ago - but they are still waiting, in fear for their long-term safety, to be brought to the UK.

On Tuesday, along with thousands of others, he received an email from the Ministry of Defence warning him that due to a data loss in 2022, “some of the personal data associated with this email address may have been compromised”.

As he typed the family’s application reference number into the government’s checking system, a bright red warning sign flashed up alerting him that they were affected by the huge Afghan data leak, which has seen the names and contact information of 18,700 people with links to British forces being shared “in error”.

The catastrophic breach of Afghan applications to the MoD’s resettlement scheme was inadvertently shared by a member of the armed forces, potentially putting 100,000 people at risk of reprisals from the Taliban.

Learning that the leak could have put his family at risk was “an awful experience”, he told The Independent. The Taliban had already burnt down their family home and arrested some family members because of his father’s previous role.

open image in gallery Rayan and his family have been waiting nine months for the UK to relocate them to safety ( The Independent )

Now he is desperate to know the answer to one urgent question - when will they be brought to safety?

The need to leave Pakistan is a pressing one. Three months ago the family were arrested by Pakistani police and taken to a deportation centre, sparing fears they would be returned to once again face their fate at the hands of the Taliban, he said.

Speaking from his hotel in Islamabad, which is being used by the UK government to house Afghans eligible for sanctuary in Britain, he said: “We have seen 24 families go from Pakistan to the UK but our family has been waiting here. Our visas expired, and at least three times Pakistani police have tried to capture us.

“Once they arrested all of our family and took us to a deportation centre in Pakistan. It was a Sunday three months ago at around 10 o’clock.

“We were inside our rooms and the manager told us they were asking about our visas. I showed them our permissions from the British High Commission in Pakistan and they said that was unacceptable.”

Rayan said he and his family were then taken to a deportation centre where they were threatened with being sent back to Afghanistan the next day.

open image in gallery Thousands of Afghans were evacuated in a covert operation after the catastrophic data leak, which saw the names and contact information of 18,700 people shared in error ( The Independent )

Luckily, he was able to pay a police officer to use his phone and, after several attempts, was able to get through to their caseworker, who could confirm their eligibility to be there.

“After around 30 hours, a diplomat came from the British High Commission and we were allowed out,” he said.

In total, 16 members of his family are now sharing three hotel rooms as they wait for relocation. Two babies have been born in the time that they have spent in limbo in Pakistan, one now aged four months old and the other now seven months old.

Each room has only a single bed, he said, meaning the rest of the family is forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

With no money and after their belongings were lost to the fire, they have had to rely on the kindness of others to get by.

“When our children were born, we asked our caseworker if they could help with some supplies for them. We told them that our house had been burned down by the Taliban and we didn’t have any money. The weather was really cold in Pakistan and we didn’t have the money to buy things for our child.

“Unfortunately, we had to go to the other Afghan families, who helped us with some clothes for our daughter. They were a big size, but we didn’t have any other choice”.

When he first received the email from the MoD’s Afghan caseworker team on Tuesday, he hoped it would bring news that the family were finally being brought to safety. But he was wrong.

“At the moment, we are in fear of emails from the UK, we are afraid that they would reject us. I saw it said that some data had been released. The second email said we could check if our data had been breached.

“When I checked it, I found that our data was linked. It was a really awful experience. I feel like a ball in a football pitch with everyone kicking us from one side to the other”.

And yet there is still no end in sight for the family, who now face a continued agonising wait to find out when they can come to the UK.

The Ministry of Defence have been contacted for comment.