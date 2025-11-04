Afghan data leak superinjunction left democracy in ‘deep freeze’, say journalists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalists giving evidence to MPs have attacked the previous government’s “Orwellian leap” in the use of a superinjunction to cover up a massive data leak which put more than 100,000 Afghans at risk following the Taliban’s return to power.

The superinjunction used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) followed the February 2022 leak of details of thousands of Afghans, who said they were in danger from the Taliban because of their links to UK forces and now wanted to escape to Britain.

The unprecedented global superinjunction not only prevented the media from reporting on the leak, but also kept parliament in the dark, with the result that there was no scrutiny of a secret resettlement scheme which brought tens of thousands of Afghans to Britain, and had a budget of £7bn.

The democratic process was “put in the deep freeze” for 18 months, journalists told the House of Commons defence committee.

This meant journalists working to understand the life and death implications of the data breach were unable to report on the leak, MPs could not debate the government’s stance, and the Afghan people whose data had been leaked remained at risk of reprisals from the Taliban.

Journalists including The Independent ’s Holly Bancroft giving evidence to the House of Commons defence committee ( Parliament TV )

The Independent’s home affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft told MPs: “In terms of response to the [data] breach itself, [the MoD] was very slow in terms of setting up a resettlement scheme, how many people you’re going to help.

“Part of why we got involved was that it took four or five months from the breach actually happening to them saying ‘we’re going to help 150 people’, this was so slow. We felt compelled to get involved in order to hold the MoD to account in whatever it was they were going to do.”

Larisa Brown, defence editor at The Times, said during the court hearings about the superinjunction, “our special advocate argued that the democratic process was ‘in the deep freeze’ and that was true”.

She added: “We were the only people that were trying to hold the government to account. Throughout this process we weren’t allowed into the closed hearings, so we were doing this with our hands tied behind our backs. We couldn’t make well-informed arguments without knowing what the MoD justification was for the superinjunction.”

Sam Greenhill, chief reporter at The Daily Mail, told MPs the judge presiding over the implementation of the superinjunction was “incredulous” when a statement was made in parliament in order to provide a “cover” story about the numbers of Afghans arriving in Britain, which he said the MoD described as an effort to “control the narrative”.

“The MoD suddenly said they’re going to fill the void with some selected facts, which I thought was a kind of Orwellian leap from the original purpose of the injunction,” he told the committee.

He added: “All of these things are bread and butter issues for the House of Commons. You should’ve all been debating this.”

Chair of the HoC Defence Committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Desi, the Labour MP for Slough, said many MPs had been “shocked” to discover earlier this year that a superinjunction had remained in place for almost two years, and praised the journalists for their efforts to shed light on the issue.

“On behalf of the committee, I am very grateful to journalists for their grit and their determination to pursue and expose this entire chapter where everybody was kept in the dark including many of us as parliamentarians.”