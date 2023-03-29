Should refuge be granted to Afghan war heroes who served with UK forces? Have your say in our poll
Afghans now account for the largest number of small boat migrants, with more than 9,000 having made the Channel crossing in 2022
An Afghan war hero who served alongside British armed forces is among those who have fled to the UK on small boats.
Now he is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda, despite having flown 30 combat missions against the Taliban during the conflict.
Afghans account for the largest number of small boat migrants, with more than 9,000 having made the Channel crossing in 2022.
The air force lieutenant said it was “impossible” to make his way to Britain via a safe route.
At The Independent, we believe that this Afghan war hero, and all those who served alongside British forces, should be brought to safety in the UK.
Now, we want to know what you think. Should the Afghan war hero be granted refuge in Britain? Take part in our poll to have your say:
In addition, we have set up a petition which calls on the government to offer refuge applications to Afghan veterans, regardless of the circumstance or route.
“When the government sent British forces into Afghanistan, it knew no military operation would be possible without the vital support of Afghans working alongside them,” writes our assistant editor David Marley.
“These brave men and women put their lives on the line and it was only right that the UK offered them refuge and the chance to build a life in safety and security when the war ended.
“The government must live up to its promise to all those who served alongside the British military in Afghanistan.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies