Double-amputee aims to show people can ‘achieve anything’ in mountain challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A double-amputee Gurkha veteran said he hopes to show others they can “achieve anything” as he faces the final mountain in his quest to climb the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Hari Budha Magar, who lost both legs serving in Afghanistan, reached Antarctica on Wednesday ahead of the final stage of his challenge where he plans to begin his ascent of Mount Vinson on New Year’s Day.

Aiming to reach the summit at 4,892 metres (16,050ft) in the coming week, the final peak will see him face temperatures which could drop below minus 40C and freezing winds.

Speaking to the Press Association from Union Glacier in Antarctica, he said: “Hopefully my story will inspire other people to climb their own mountains and conclude their dreams, whatever that might be, and to think they are able to do this without giving up, keeping going, if they work hard and think they can achieve anything.”

“No one is perfect so we all have some kind of weakness – that doesn’t mean that you can’t do it,” he added.

“It’s very, very cold here, even though the sun is shining here.

“Hopefully nobody loses, you know, fingers.

“I don’t have toes but I still can’t afford to lose more limbs,” the 46-year-old joked.

“So, it’s not just me, but about the whole of my team as well so hopefully everything goes well.”

Through the expedition, Mr Budha Magar is raising money for five veterans charities including: the Ghurkha Welfare Trust; Blesma; the Team Forces Course Foundation; and Pilgrim Bandits, who have all helped support him since amputations.

The father-of-three said he has been missing his family during his trip – having left them on Christmas Eve – and that his son’s birthday is coming up.

Mr Budha Magar, from Canterbury, Kent, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to disability awareness last year.

In 2023, he made history when he reached the summit of Mount Everest – becoming the first double above-knee (DAK) amputee to attempt and complete the challenge.

To learn more about Mr Budha Magar’s Seven Summits challenge, visit his fundraising page: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5346/hari-budha-magar-7-summits-charity-appeal/