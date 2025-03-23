Fears for health of British couple held by Taliban as ‘trial delayed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a British couple, in their 70s, last seen chained to a group of Taliban prisoners say they fear for their health after their trial is delayed.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, in central Afghanistan, in February.

On Saturday the couple were presented in chains to hear their charges before their trial was cancelled “at the last minute” when their judge was changed.

Supporters describe the conditions in a Kabul maximum-security prison they are being held in as “brutal” and likened to “what I imagine hell is like.”

The couple, who married in Afghanistan in 1970, are hoping to get a “fair” court appearance early next week.

open image in gallery ( Rebuild Consultants )

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, said they had been kept away from each other by their prison guards.

“Mum’s health is rapidly deteriorating, and she is collapsing due to malnutrition. She and the other women are provided only one meal a day, while the men receive three,” Ms Entwistle told The Guardian.

open image in gallery The couple are due to appear in court in Kabul again next week ( Alamy/PA )

“Dad’s health is also still declining, and he’s experiencing tremors in his head and left arm.”

Their daughter added the couple “spent four hours sitting on the floor, chained to other prisoners, before being returned to the prison.

“At the last minute, they were informed that they would not be seen by the judge. The guards indicated that a different judge would now be handling the case, and we continue to hope they will receive a fair hearing in the coming week.”

open image in gallery There are fears over Peter Reynolds’ health ( Family handouts/ The Independent )

Mrs Reynolds needed help to climb the four staircases required to sit in front of the judge, she added.

“There are still no charges against them, and no evidence of any crime has been submitted. We are, of course, devastated by this delay. It makes little sense, especially given that the Taliban have repeatedly stated that this situation is due to misunderstandings, and that they will be released ‘soon’.”

It came after they were taken to court in chains on Thursday where Mrs Reynolds “looked frail and found it hard to stand”.

They were all cuffed by their hands and feet and whilst they could finally see each other they were not allowed to talk.

Supporters said their interrogator strongly attacked them in court, but has since “proved to be an honourable man”, who reported that there was “no evidence of any crime committed”. This prompted hopes they could be quickly released.

open image in gallery Peter Reynolds and his wife Barbie married in Afghanistan in 1970 ( Supplied )

The couple have lived in Afghanistan for over 18 years, and became Afghan citizens, calling the country “home”. When the Taliban took over in 2021 they refused to leave, saying they “couldn’t leave the country and the people they love, in their darkest hour”.

The couple was arrested last month along with an American friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, their organisation Rebuild’s employees said. An Afghan translator, Juya, working with them was also arrested.

They were moved to a maximum security prison after being separated. Mr Reynolds is in immense pain after he was beaten and shackled by the Taliban, according to his family.

“His health has significantly deteriorated. We hear he now has a chest infection; a double eye infection, and serious digestive issues due to poor nutrition. Without immediate access to necessary medication, his life is in serious danger,” his daughter said.

“Again, we ask the Taliban to release Dad, Mum, Faye, and the interpreter as a gesture of goodwill during this season of Ramadan,” their daughter said in an previous appeal to the Taliban.