Afghanistan evacuations: Next 24 hours ‘critical’ says UK general, as 2,200 diplomats flee Kabul

The evacuation of British nationals and their local allies from Afghanistan, as itfalls under Taliban’s rule, is entering a critical phase with the next 24 hours proving to be significant in the rescue mission, Army chief General Sir Nick Carter has said.

The chief of the defence staff warned about “a lot of challenges on the ground”. At least seven aircraft are expected to head Kabul and bring back another 1,000 people on Wednesday, he said.

“There are a lot of desperate people trying to get to the airport, and subject to the situation remaining calm, which the Taliban are working hard to achieve alongside us, the system will work, we believe,” the Army chief told BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Explaining the evacuation drill, General Sir Nick said that the British troops have collaborated with the Taliban on the ground who are providing security to the people wishing to leave.

“They are making sure that the centre of Kabul is very calm at the moment,” he said, adding that there are no reports of people facing difficulties in leaving the war-torn country.

At least 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been airlifted from Afghanistan in the evacuation mission after the country’s political collapse into the hands of Taliban last week.

On Sunday, Taliban swiftly captured the capital city Kabul from under the President Ashraf Ghani, who had fled the country on the same day, surrendering millions into the hands of the militant group. The West has admitted said that it did not anticipate the fall of Kabul and the country so swiftly by the Taliban.

Reeling under intense pressure of the downfall of western coalition rule in Afghanistan, the UK Government has sped up the evacuation of British nationals and local allies who fear a potential threat from the Taliban.

Additionally, France’s foreign affairs minister Le Drian confirmed the evacuation of 25 French nationals and 184 Afghans from Kabul in an overnight mission.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban will be judged on their actions and not words amid the claims by the ultra religious group that they will respect the rights of women and have a comparatively progressive rule.

"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education," PM Johnson told the parliament.

Mr Johnson assured that the UK government will do anything to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The UK government hastily called its MPs to the parliament this week from a summer break to discuss the major humanitarian crisis unfolding in the south Asian nation.

Mr Johnson’s comments come as the sought to assure they will seek revenge against old enemies, primarily the members of western nations stationed in Afghanistan over the last two decades. However, the words of the Taliban have been met with staunch skepticism by civilians and foreign envoys on the ground.