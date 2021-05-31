Thousands of Afghans who worked for the British military, mostly as interpreters, are to be resettled in the UK.

More than 3,000 will relocate in the coming months amid fears for their safety as international troops prepare to leave the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was “only right” to accelerate such plans due to interpreters being “at risk of reprisals” from the Taliban.

He added: “This is allowing people a route to the United Kingdom for safety, the people who supported the British armed forces and the British government over many, many years in Afghanistan who feel they are in danger and it's absolutely right that we stand by those people.

“It’s my duty as defence secretary, I believe, to do the right thing by these people, and when they come here they will be supported and I very much hope that the British population also supports them, because these people have taken great risks very often to protect the men and women of our armed forces.”

More than 1,400 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the UK, and hundreds more have received funding for education and training.

A large number of interpreters were not eligible under the earlier scheme, which considered an applicant's role and length of service, but now any current or former locally employed staff member deemed to be under serious threat will be offered priority relocation in the UK.

This will be regardless of their employment status, role, rank or length of service, and the scheme will be open for applications even after British troops have left Afghanistan.

Mr Wallace said people arriving would be offered help with housing and other needs, similar to services available to refugees.

“Following the decision to begin the withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, the prime minister has agreed with the Ministry of Defence, Home Office and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to rapidly accelerate applications through the policy,” the government said in a statement.

Around 750 British troops remain in Afghanistan, most of them providing security in Kabul, but their departure was hurried when the US announced it was withdrawing by 11 September.

An Afghan interpreter, who moved to the UK under the scheme, spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday morning.

“It’s a life without any hope,” he said, when asked what it was like remaining in the country having worked for the UK government.

“It’s full of fear and you’re basically waiting to be targeted at any time,” he added.