Thousands of Afghans granted sanctuary in Britain remain trapped in Pakistan as the country begins a crackdown on undocumented refugees despite the UK government promising to bring them to safety.

Around 3,000 Afghans, who have been approved for refuge in Britain, are in UK-funded hotels in Islamabad. Many of the families, who are eligible for resettlement because of their work with the British government in Afghanistan, have been waiting for months and their visas have run out.

Pakistan has said that it will begin to round up and expel any undocumented immigrants on Thursday. According to officials, more than 140,000 people have returned to Afghanistan ahead of the 1 November deadline to leave the country.

UK foreign office officials have been in discussion with the Pakistan government to ensure that those Afghans who are waiting for relocation to Britain are not targeted.

The UK started chartered flights for the families after ministers were forced into a U-turn by legal action taken against the government by two Afghans stuck in the hotels. In November last year, prime minister Rishi Sunak decided no Afghans should arrive in the UK without first sorting their accommodation - effectively ending relocations to Britain.

The government has now decided that Afghans should be moved to the UK even if they are not matched to settled accommodation, with hotels to be used if necessary. So far just one chartered flight has taken over 100 Afghans from Islamabad to the UK to stay in armed forces service accommodation.

Military chiefs and politicians wrote to Rishi Sunak in July asking him to work urgently to relocate those eligible to the UK (Getty)

More families have been flown to Britain on commercial flights, but thousands remain as the Pakistani authorities begin their crackdown on refugees.

The Independent revealed last month that police stormed one of the hotels housing Afghans in Islamabad and only released arrested Afghans after intervention by British High Commission officials.

The UK has spent around £26.7million accommodating the Afghans in hotels in Pakistan since the West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

One former army interpreter who has been in the hotels for over a year said he was bored of waiting and was worried about his UK visa expiring if he was not relocated soon.

Pakistan’s interior ministry said in a statement that “a process to arrest the foreigners... for deportation has started by 1 November.”

A senior official in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan said that around 104,000 Afghan nationals had left through the main Torkham border crossing during the last two weeks.

The government put the total number at 140,322. They estimate that there are 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan. Many fled Afghanistan during its decades of internal conflict since the late 1970s, while the Taliban takeover after the West’s withdrawal in 2021 led to another exodus.

In response to a parliamentary question about the relocation of Afghans to the UK, the government said they continue “to welcome families to the UK under Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) and Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS)”, the two schemes designed to bring Afghans who worked to help the British to the UK.

They added: “The government looks forward to bringing all remaining eligible individuals to the UK as soon as practicable. We know there is still a way to go to bring those eligible to safety in the UK, but we are committed to continuing to welcome eligible Afghans through Arap and ACRS.”

A government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan schemes.”