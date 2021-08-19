Boy who died falling from hotel window in Sheffield was Afghan refugee, reports say

A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield this week was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, according to local reports.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the incident, in which the boy was reported to have fallen from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A member of the city’s Afghan Community Association, who gave his name as Zabi, told the PA news agency that the situation was “very sad” and that members of the community were working to help the family.

The boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers and no formal identification has taken place yet.

It has been reported that the hotel had been used to accommodate Afghan refugees who had assisted the British authorities in their home country.

“They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad,” a fellow refugee staying at the hotel told YorkshireLive, adding that the boy had arrived in the city four days ago.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who has information on the incident to contact them on 101, using the incident number 489 of 18 August, or report via the force’s online portal.

Sheffield City Council confirmed earlier this week that it was supporting the Home Office’s Relocation Scheme to help people who supported UK troops in Afghanistan and now find their lives at risk due to the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Alison Teal, a Green Party member on the council’s executive, was recently quoted as saying that Sheffield was a “city of sanctuary” for refugees from Afghanistan.

“There is an ongoing police investigation and we are advised we cannot make any comments,” Ms Teal said on Thursday, before adding that it was a “really tragic story”.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson announced that the UK would resettle up to 5,000 people from Afghanistan this year, with a total of up to 20,000 people being welcomed to the country in the “long-term”.

More follows...