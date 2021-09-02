The Independent has launched a petition urging the UK government to be more ambitious in its plans to take in Afghan refugees following the Taliban seizing power and withdrawal of western troops.

Our Refugees Welcome campaign backs calls by charities for Downing Street to re-settle those who fear for their lives under the Taliban regime.

We are asking you to sign our petition urging Boris Johnson to offer sanctuary to as many Afghans as possible and for local authorities and charities devoted to their welfare to be given proper support.

So far, the government has pledged to help those who worked for the UK, including interpreters and their families. It has also pledged to take in another 5,000 people over the next year, including women and children, with a limit of 20,000 over the long term.

However refugee charities have warned the commitment falls far below what is needed to meet the scale of the immediate crisis.

We are calling on the government to go further and faster in providing safe haven to people who fear for their future after international forces pulled out of the country after 20 years.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable and first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign in the wake of the Syrian crisis in 2015.

Afghans are now facing a similar plight. You, our readers, have already shown your strength of feeling in letters and on social media. Here’s a chance to have your voice heard by adding your signature below.

We thank you for your support.

