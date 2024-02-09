Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 200 Afghans who applied for sanctuary in the UK have been waiting two years for a decision from British authorities, The Independent can reveal.

The Afghans, who applied for help based on their claims they helped the British armed forces, have been left “in limbo” - with many living in fear for their lives, campaigners said.

Armed forces minister James Heappey confirmed 2,125 people are still waiting on a decision as of Tuesday, with 10 per cent of these waiting for two years.

The numbers waiting on a decision are up from 2,026 applications in September 2023 - despite the Ministry of Defence pledging to slash the backlog to zero by the end of summer.

Ministers have faced criticism over their handling of applications to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme, designed for those who worked alongside the British forces in Afghanistan.

A member of Border Force staff (L) assists an Afghan refugee on her arrival on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan, at Heathrow Airport, London on August 26, 2021 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a joint investigation with Lighthouse Reports and Sky News, The Independent revealed that the cases of Afghan special forces who were paid and trained by the UK government had been wrongly rejected for help.

The government have now committed to reassessing some 2,000 applications from those with credible links to Afghan specialist units.

Afghans, who had confirmed links to the British armed forces, were also abandoned in hotels in Pakistan for months on end after Rishi Sunak decided to limit the use of hotels in the UK.

Those waiting for a decision in Afghanistan will face a further agonising wait for relocation even if they are found eligible - with restarted MoD flights now transfering people from Pakistan to the UK.

Of the 2,125 Afghans who are still waiting on a resettlement decision, 333 have been waiting for a year and 268 have been waiting for 18 months, government figures show.

Labour’s shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard said that government’s treatment of Afghans “has been a shameful saga of failure”. He added: “Ministers have failed to deal with the backlog of Arap applications, left Afghans who served alongside our forces in limbo and thousands are still waiting for decisions on their eligibility to relocate to the UK.”

The special forces units abandoned to the Taliban by Britain

Sarah Fenby-Dixon, Afghanistan consultant at the Refugee Aid Network, said that the fact over 2,000 people were still waiting on an Arap decision “is evidence that the government has failed to understand the gravity of the situation for those Afghans left behind and at risk”.

She added: “Many of these people face serious and immediate threats because of their previous work with HM government. Just today, it is reported that the Taliban are again carrying out house to house searches in Kabul and many Arap applicants face torture and death if they are found.”

She called on the government to get the backlog cleared “as quickly as possible”.

One Afghan former intelligence analyst, who provided letters of support from his RAF colleagues, has been waiting on his Arap decision for over two years. He fled to the UK on a small boat, is now living in a Home office hotel, and has been threatened with removal to Rwanda.

He said he had written multiple times to the MoD’s resettlement scheme pleading with them to assess his case. He added: “What the MoD is currently doing is complete betrayal and unfairness. I’ve written to them ten times but I get no response at all. It seems like they have completely closed Arap and left everyone out.”

The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.