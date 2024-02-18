Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British army veteran’s final mission to give brave Afghan comrade a UK home

Exclusive: Veteran paratrooper demands Britain reverses decision to deny sanctuary to Afghan commando who risked his life to fight with UK troops against the Taliban

Holly Bancroft
Social Affairs Correspondent
Sunday 18 February 2024 19:03
Comments
Britain owes debt to Afghan special forces, shadow minister says

A British army veteran has urged Rishi Sunak’s government to give his Afghan former comrade a home after he was forced to flee Kabul in fear of his life and denied help by Britain – despite risking his life to fight with the UK against the Taliban.

Alex Isaac, a former paratrooper who was attached to the special forces in Afghanistan, has demanded that officials reverse their decision to deny sanctuary to his former colleague Abdul, who served alongside UK troops – and now fears being sent back to the fundamentalists he managed to escape.

The soldier’s intervention comes after ministers pledged to re-examine the cases of thousands of former Afghan special forces, who had been paid, trained and served alongside British forces but who were denied relocation to the UK following the fall of Kabul in 2021.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in