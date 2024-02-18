A British army veteran has urged Rishi Sunak’s government to give his Afghan former comrade a home after he was forced to flee Kabul in fear of his life and denied help by Britain – despite risking his life to fight with the UK against the Taliban.

Alex Isaac, a former paratrooper who was attached to the special forces in Afghanistan, has demanded that officials reverse their decision to deny sanctuary to his former colleague Abdul, who served alongside UK troops – and now fears being sent back to the fundamentalists he managed to escape.

The soldier’s intervention comes after ministers pledged to re-examine the cases of thousands of former Afghan special forces, who had been paid, trained and served alongside British forces but who were denied relocation to the UK following the fall of Kabul in 2021.