Council begins legal action to remove ‘African tribe’ from new site in woods

A council has begun legal action to evict a self-styled “African tribe” from the site they moved to after being removed from their previous camp.

The so-called Kingdom of Kubala were evicted from privately-owned land near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday – but simply moved over a small fence and set up another camp nearby.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said it has been established that the new camp is on land owned by the council, which has started legal proceedings to move the group.

The self-styled tribe is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

A sheriff on Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the group, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks, and the eviction order was carried out by sheriff officers on Tuesday.

A statement from Scottish Borders Council posted on social media by Mr Hamilton on Tuesday evening said: “The individuals complied with the court order and by their own volition moved to a piece of adjacent land.

“As this new location is council-owned, we have commenced legal proceedings that will enable the due process of eviction.

“Scottish Borders Council and partners have made repeated attempts to engage with the three individuals and will continue to act in the interests of public safety.”

Mr Hamilton, deputy leader of the Scottish Borders Council, added: “Nobody is above the law and no matter how long this takes you can be guaranteed we will not cease.”

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The group did not wish to speak to media after the eviction on Tuesday, telling the PA news agency that they only talk to those who bring gifts.

In a post on Facebook they said: “Nobody can stop Kubala on 16 September 2025.”

The statement ended: “The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed!”

Workmen have now put up a fence around the area which the group has moved.

The civil action at the court on Friday was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday September 8.