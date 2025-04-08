Boy killed in Huddersfield stabbing named as refugee injured in Syria bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in a West Yorkshire town was a Syrian refugee who came to the UK after being injured in a bombing, police have said.

Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim’s family said he had fled war-torn Homs to live with his uncle and dreamed of becoming a doctor, “wanting to heal others after all he had endured”.

The teenager died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck during an incident in Huddersfield on Thursday afternoon.

Ahmad’s family paid tribute to their “kind, gentle” boy on the day the man accused of murdering him made his first appearance at a crown court.

They said: “Our beloved Ahmad was taken from us on April 3 2025, he was only 16.

“Ahmad fled war-torn Homs, Syria, after being injured in a bombing. He chose to come to the UK because he believed in the values of human rights, safety, and dignity.

“He was full of hope and dreamed of becoming a doctor – wanting to heal others after all he had endured.

“He had just begun settling into his new life with his uncle, adjusting to a new language, a new home, and a future he was excited to build.

“Ahmad was kind, gentle, and carried so much promise. Losing him has left an unimaginable emptiness in our hearts. We never thought that the place he saw as a safe haven would be where his life would end.

“Our only wish now is to lay him to rest in his homeland, Syria. Thank you for helping us honour his memory.”

Ahmad had only recently moved to Huddersfield from the South Wales area, the West Yorkshire force said.

open image in gallery Police said the man was in a stable condition in hospital (Alamy/PA)

On Tuesday, Alfie Franco, 20, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with murdering Ahmad and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard there appeared to have been a verbal altercation between Ahmad and Franco but they were not known to each other and there was “no history of animosity”.

Outlining the circumstances, prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said shortly before 3pm Ahmad was in Huddersfield town centre with a friend and walked past Franco, who was with his girlfriend at the time.

He told the court: “There appears to be some sort of verbal altercation between Ahmad and the defendant that then causes (Ahmad) to come towards the defendant.”

It is alleged the defendant then produced a knife from his waistband and inflicted one stab wound on Ahmad, the court heard.

Appearing via video-link from prison, Franco spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

Franco, who the court heard has strong links to South Africa, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 7.

Judge Robin Mairs set a date of October 2 for the trial, which is expected to take five days.

Police said a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.