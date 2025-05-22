Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 60 major UK and international charities have called for the government to reverse funding cuts that they warn will ensure the “worst aid budget for women and girls on record”.

In a joint statement signed by Oxfam, Save the Children, World Vision and Care International, the 61 charities say they are “deeply alarmed” by the “shameful proposal” to shift money away from projects that specifically support women and girls by scrapping dedicated spending on gender equality. The charities estimate the closure of just one UK-funded violence prevention project, the “What Works” programme, would put more than one million women and children at increased risk of abuse worldwide. One charity chief executive called the cuts “dangerous”.

In February, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a plan to cut aid spending from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of the UK’s gross national income (GNI) – a measure of the nation’s total wealth. That amounts to roughly £6 billion cut from a current budget of £15.4bn. On 14 May, development minister Jennifer Chapman told MPs these cuts would fall on gender and education programmes, as the government sought to “sharpen [its] focus” on humanitarian emergencies in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.

However, the coalition of leading charities have warned these cuts will mean “specialised services for survivors of rape will disappear, girls will miss out on education, and women will continue to be excluded from positions of power and influence”. Currently just 12 per cent of all UK aid currently prioritises gender equality, which the charities say must be protected – with more than half of women’s rights organisations surveyed by the coalition in developing countries saying they will have to close in the next six months because of aid cuts.

“We urge the UK Government to reverse course. It otherwise risks sending the message that the rights and lives of women and girls are expendable,” the statement reads.

“These decisions aren’t simply about numbers on a balance sheet – they are choices that determine whether women and girls live in safety, go to school, or access healthcare. Behind every cut is a person whose life and future are at stake,” the statement adds.

“As a coalition of organisations working toward a gender-just world both in the UK and overseas, we are deeply alarmed by the shameful proposal to eradicate standalone aid funding for gender equality.”

Beyond gender equality spending, the 40 per cent cut to the UK’s spending in developing countries is projected to leave millions at risk of malnutrition. An analysis by Save the Children previously shared with The Independent found the “savage” cuts to UK foreign aid would leave 55.5 million of the world’s poorest people without access to basic resources.

open image in gallery A school in the Dominican Republic ( AP )

Addressing the international development select committee last week, Baroness Chapman said: “There will be a huge impact, I’m not pretending otherwise. I can’t promise to protect every good programme”.

She claimed that the crises in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan are “actually where the public expects us to lead”. But in their statement, the coalition of charities cited polling by YouGov that showed that 63 per cent of respondents think the aid budget should be used to protect women’s and girls’ rights.

The UK’s aid cuts come at a time when many rich countries are shifting spending away from development. But none has cut as deeply as the US, where Donald Trump’s decision to slash overseas spending is already having wide-ranging destructive effects, from leaving millions on the brink of famine, to derailing the end of the AIDS pandemic, driving millions of preventable deaths.

Dr Halima Begum, chief executive of Oxfam GB said: “The UK government’s proposed rollback on dedicated funding for gender equality is beyond concerning – it’s dangerous. With the rise of anti-rights movements, the fight to protect the rights of women and girls is more important than ever.

“Not only does it threaten the gains that have been made in recent decades, she said, but it is “simply wrong that the Government is choosing to push more people into poverty and deepen gender inequality while the surging wealth of the super-rich goes untouched.”

This article was produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project