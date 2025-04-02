Drones banned from flying above racecourse during Aintree festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drones have been banned from flying above Aintree racecourse during the Grand National Festival.

A temporary flight restriction zone, specifically affecting drones, has been put in place by police above the Merseyside course for the three-day race meet, which begins on Thursday.

It is believed images from drones could be used to give gamblers placing “in play” bets an unfair advantage by streaming pictures a few seconds ahead of TV broadcasters.

The no-fly zone is part of a range of measures put in place by police for the racing festival, which is attended by more than 150,000 people.

Two years ago, the famous steeplechase, held on Saturday afternoon, was delayed after animal rights protesters gained access to the course.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke, Merseyside Police’s Grand National Festival event commander, said: “As always, our policing plans for the Grand National Festival are extensive and take into consideration land, sea and air.

“Specialist resources, made up of Merseyside Police officers and officers from regional and national teams, including air support, will be in place for the duration of the event and we are also working with partners including the local authority, other emergency services, and businesses in the community to ensure this is a safe and secure event.”

The airspace restriction will make it an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 2,000 feet above sea level in the designated area between 7am on Thursday and 7pm on Saturday without the explicit permission of Merseyside Police.

Drone users flying without permission could be prosecuted and have their equipment seized and confiscated.